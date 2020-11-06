The Alma Panthers' high school football team had to forfeit its playoff game on Nov. 6 due to COVID-19.
The team was supposed to play Cadillac.
"This brings our season to a very sad and unfortunate ending. Heartbreaking for everyone but especially a great group of seniors who have struggled with adversity from the summer until now," Alma Panther Athletics posted on Facebook.
Steve Humm, Alma's athletic director, confirmed the forfeit was due to COVID-19.
