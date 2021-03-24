Alma High School announced Tuesday it was canceling its 2021 prom.
The news comes in light of restrictions on gatherings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The high school said it met with its senior class and explained the conditions surrounding a prom, which include social distancing, no food or drinks, and the event must be outside.
“Only about six students indicated they would like to have the school host a prom under these conditions. Therefore, the school will not be hosting prom this year,” the school said.
