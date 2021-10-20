Tyler Moreno
A 28-year-old man has been arraigned after a police incident in Alma on Monday.

On Oct. 18 about noon, officers leaving the Alma Police Department were fired upon, resulting in a police pursuit along Superior Street that ended in front of the Alma College campus.

The suspect, Tyler Moreno from Alma, was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound. No officers were injured in this incident, according to the Alma Police Department.

Moreno was arraigned in court Tuesday on 18 charges, including three counts of assault with intent to murder, eight counts of felony firearms and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Moreno is due back in court on Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

