Alma Police are investigating after a body was found in Pine River.
At about 10 a.m. police responded to reports of a possible body found in the Pine River, near Euclid Ballfields.
The Alma Fire Department assisted police in recovering the 32-year-old man's body.
Police said there are no signs of foul play.
Police could not offer any more details.
