A local planning commission denied a request to convert a former nursing home into a temporary space for migrants.

The controversial proposal comes as the U.S. deals with a sharp rise in migrant crossings at the border, including unaccompanied minors and families with young children.

“We have received an unprecedented amount of mail, emails, telephone calls over the past two months and all the correspondence received has been extremely upsetting for me to read or hear,” an Alma planning commissioner said during the Wednesday meeting.

Hundreds turn out for meeting about housing young migrants A proposal to turn a former nursing home into temporary housing for young migrants is getting a lot of attention in a central Michigan community.

Passionate feelings were on both sides over a proposal to rezone the former Warwick Living Center in Alma for use as a temporary home for young migrant boys who arrive in the U.S. without parents or guardians.

The proposal is dividing the community.

“That based upon an individual’s point of view or opinion on this matter that they are considered un-American or racist, that is not this community,” the commissioner added.

Planning commission members say it’s that division that led to the final verdict. The commission voted 4-2 to deny the rezoning request. Some residents are grateful for the decision.

“We’re not racist, we don’t hate people. We’re not hateful people. We just have to do what’s best for our small community,” said one Alma resident to the board of commissioners.

“We are legal citizens and we are bringing in kids that are illegal period. If you’re not legal, then why should we have to pay for that,” said Yvette Clark.

Others expressing dismay.

“I am deeply disappointed that you caved to such negativity, fear-mongering and hatred that’s been shown for these children,” said another Alma resident.

“It makes me sad that it looks like we are not a welcoming community in Alma and we are,” said Christie Freestone.

The issue now heads to city commissioners who will decide whether to follow through with the recommendation.

“We’re hoping that they continue that precedence and don’t go against it by going ahead and voting the rezone through,” Clark said.

The Alma city commission meets on Tuesday, Aug. 10. It’s not yet known whether members will take up the issue that day.