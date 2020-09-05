Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Luce Road Early Childhood Learning Center.
The school is a part of the Alma Public School District.
The cases are linked to one another, according to the school.
The school will close for a 14 day period and beginning Sept. 8, the kindergarten and first grade classes will be held online.
More information on distributing devices for this learning will be released by the principal on Sept. 8.
The Mid-Michigan Health Department has identified and notified close contacts of the cases.
The school says the building will be disinfected and cleaned.
The school plans to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 18.
