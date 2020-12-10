An Alma woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police on Dec. 8.
Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox on North Bard Road in Sherman Township shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 8.
The driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old Jessica Tolfree, of Alma, failed to stop and fled from deputies by traveling south on North Bard Road, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were able to successfully deflate the vehicle’s tires by setting up spike stripes, the sheriff's office said.
The chase came to an end when Tolfree lost control and ran off the roadway at the intersection of South Bard Road and Plank Road, the sheriff's office said.
No other vehicles were involved and Tolfree sustained no injuries in the accident.
Tolfree was taken to the Gladwin County Jail and charged with third-degree fleeing and elduing, resisting and obstructing, possession of methamphetamines, habitual offender, and additional traffic violation charges.
She is at the Gladwin County jail on a $25,000, 10 percent cash surety bond.
