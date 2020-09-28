Almont High School will be closed for in-person classes after a COVID-19 exposure to the school.
The school will be closed until Oct. 12.
In a letter sent home to families and students, Almont Community Schools said a student with COVID-19 was at the high school.
The decision to close the high school came after officials learned too many teachers and students were potentially exposed to the COVID-19 positive student for the school district to use contact tracing to isolate students.
Almont Community Schools said there is no evidence that the COVID-19 positive student gave the virus to any other employees or students.
However, a number of students and staff are being required to quarantine for 14 days if they are considered close contacts with the COVID-19 positive student, the school district said.
Orchard Primary School and Almont Middle School will stay open with normal operations.
The school district learned of the COVID-19 positive student on Saturday, Sept. 26, and notified families the following day.
School officials have been working with the county health department.
