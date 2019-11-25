The Almont Community Schools is addressing an incident that happened at its football game on Saturday.
The Almont Raiders' football team defeated the Detroit Denby's football team 36-8 in their semi-final game on Nov. 23.
But the Raiders' accomplishment of making it to the school's first MHSAA state final football game was overshadowed "by the regrettable behavior of a handful of spectators at Saturday's game," Almont Community Schools Superintendent Dr. William Kalmar said.
The school is investigating allegations that members of the Almont marching band taunted players from Denby while they attempted to exit the stadium after the game, Kalmar said in a letter to parents and students.
"At this time, we have no evidence of such behavior by members of our marching band, dance team, cheerleaders or student body," the letter said.
The letter stated there is no evidence of misconduct by their football team, coaches or staff. It even included a statement from the MHSAA officiating crew commending the Raiders for their "sportsmanship and composure."
"We are cooperating with the authorities in attempting to identify those spectators who may have aggravated the confrontation by taunting the Denby players," Kalmar's letter said. "The Almont Community Schools does not in any way condone poor sportsmanship on the field by our athletes, nor in the stands by spectators."
Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti issued the following statement on the incident:
"The school district (DPSCD) is deeply disturbed by the actions witnessed this weekend during the Almont-Denby game. Based upon preliminary findings, it is our understanding that Almont adult spectators were cursing and spitting on our coaches and players after the game while leaving the field. The disrespect toward the city, school, and players continued on social media after the game where Almont fans used numerous racist stereotypes. We look forward to getting to the bottom of what occurred based on factual evidence to determine the district's next steps on how to best support our school and it's administration, coaches, and students."
