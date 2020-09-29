As new coronavirus cases continue to pop-up across the state, many school districts have been forced to reverse their plans for in-person learning.
Almont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Kalmar made the decision to shut down in-person classes for the next two weeks. He said it wasn’t hard.
“The decision was not particularly difficult because we were following the guidelines of the health department. And the health department guidelines are, I mean their guidelines are very strict,” Kalmar said.
The district had one high school student test positive.
In order to stop the spread before it worsened, strict actions were taken.
“Coming back in person did come with an inherent risk. And that risk was that if we had an exposure, we could potentially see a closure. We did not anticipate it could be something as big as this,” Kalmar said. “The community has been very strong in that they wanted to have in-person instruction back. So our goal is to try to get back in person as fast as we can.”
Kalmar said the impact on students will be significant.
“When you tell a high school student that they’re on a 14-day quarantine and they can’t work. They can’t go to their girlfriend’s house, and all these other things. Whatever it may be. You’re really putting a challenge in front of peoples’ self-discipline,” Kalmar said.
The parents have been impacted as well.
“It’s very challenging for the parents because when you’re doing the full online instruction for the day, the parent becomes the primary educator,” Kalmar said.
Still, he has high hopes for the remainder of the year.
“That’s a short term negative for hopefully a long-term positive in that we are reducing the potential for more spread in our community,” Kalmar said.
