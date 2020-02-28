A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a large dog in Lapeer County.
"Oh, it was scary,” Lapeer County Animal Control Director Dave Eady said. “We're not armed. Thank god the Almont Police officer was there."
Eady had an encounter with three Caucasian Ovcharka dogs earlier this month.
He was responding to a complaint in Almont where a woman had been attacked by one of the dogs.
Eady says it all started when two of the canines escaped their home. The woman, who lives across the street, tried walking the pair back.
"She got about maybe thirty yards from the front of the house, and kind of like with us, that third dog came out of the house and they turned, and they actually knocked her to the ground," Eady said.
The woman was bitten several times.
Eady says a passerby saw the commotion and distracted the dogs. The woman got away and called 911.
That's when Eady says one of the dogs attempted to attack an Almont Police Officer and was shot. The animal had to be euthanized.
Eady tells us the owner is cooperating with authorities.
"Very receptive to what we've told him and things like that,” he said. “He's working with us to try and resolve the problem."
As for the victim, Eady says her physical wounds are healing.
"Mentally, with her you know, this could take a while for her to heal,” he said. “I wouldn't be surprised if she's not real fond of dogs right now."
Eady says these other two dogs are with their owner Friday night. But Saturday they will be removed and sent to the west side of the state. The dogs are too large for the Lapeer facility and are being placed in a shelter that can handle them.
Meanwhile a judge in Lapeer County will decide their fate.
Officials said the dogs' owner has multiple warrants related to the attack and is expected to turn himself in Saturday.
