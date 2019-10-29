A fall bazaar happening this weekend is for a good cause.
“We have hats and gloves and scarves and blankets and leg warmers, all kinds of items,” said Barbara Schick, co-owner of Alpaca Adventures of Mid-Michigan.
She said this weekend you won’t believe all of the items made from alpaca fleece that will be for sale.
“We love to share our alpacas with everybody out there and people love them. They’re just a cuddly, soft, nice little animal to come out. We love helping some people in the community and it’s nice that the community is involved,” Schick said.
She said as much fun as the Alpaca Fall Bazaar is, this year it’s also a benefit for a cancer patient.
“We are running it as a benefit this year. We’re sponsoring Brett Beiser, who is battling stage four colon cancer. We’re trying to raise some proceeds to help out Brett with his medical expenses,” Schick said.
Folks from all over are invited out to Auburn for the free event. The event will have prizes, alpaca products, and a way to support someone in need.
“Just feels really good to be able to help somebody that’s struggling and less fortunate than us in this world,” Schick said.
The sixth annual Alpaca Fall Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Auburn, 4760 Garfield Road.
