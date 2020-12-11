It’s almost time for the 15th annual Sharing Hope Radiothon with Alpha Media radio stations and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. They’re raising hope and money to curb homelessness.
“We had to adapt because of COVID. We made a lot of changes this year,” said Dave Maurer, Operations Manager at Alpha Media.
Typically, the hub of activity happens at WSGW. COVID-19 restrictions forced the radiothon to move to the shelters in Mid-Michigan to ensure social distancing.
“To a person, when we get to Radiothon time, each one of the staff believe in it and they want to see it succeed,” Dan Streeter, CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan added.
Streeter expects more than 160 people will need shelter and care this holiday season.
“This is going to help provide over 1,300 nights of lodging, great meals for people who are struggling with homelessness,” Streeter said.
It’s been a fulfilling relationship for the two for the past 14 years. This year, the organizations are looking to raise $40,000.
“This is, as I mentioned, our 15th. We raised $491,000 in the previous 14 years,” Maurer added.
They will break the $500,000 mark this year.
For Streeter, he sees first-hand the impact the radiothon has on the community year after year.
“It creates tremendous results and the winners are those that are homeless and are hurting because of the benefits that are provided for them,” said Streeter.
For Maurer, even though COVID-19 provided some planning challenges, he said nothing is more important than helping those in need.
“Just couldn’t let this year go by when a lot of people are really having a tough year with unemployment, and being laid off, and businesses closed,” he said.
The radiothon is Wednesday, December 16th from 6 AM to 6 PM. To donate, call 989-755-HOPE or visit R3Monline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.