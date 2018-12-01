Actress Alyssa Milano said she is giving up her birthday to ensure the children of Flint recieve toys this holiday season.
Milano started a Toys for Tots fundraiser and it has more than $15,000 out of its goal of $20,000.
She asked anyone that can help to make a donation on Twitter on Friday, Nov. 30.
"I’m giving up my Birthday this year for the children struggling in Flint, Michigan. Will you help me and Bella raise money to ensure the children of Flint receive toys this Holiday season?" Milano tweeted.
Little Miss Flint asked Milano for some help with her own holiday fundraiser. Milano simply replied “Done.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit Milano's Toys for Tots web page.
