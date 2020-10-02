Amazon is building a facility in Mid-Michigan.
The company said it expects construction to be completed and operations to launch at the Buena Vista Township facility sometime in 2021.
"We will create over 100 job opportunities including full-time and part-time positions – offering all associates the same highly competitive wage of at least $15 an hour, as well as a variety of benefits packages from day one," a spokesperson for Amazon said.
The company said it will begin hiring between one to two months prior to launch.
