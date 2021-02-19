Amazon opened a new delivery station in Saginaw County on Wednesday.
The station will bring 40 jobs in the first month and is expected to bring more than 100 openings when it's at full capacity.
It’s located at 3280 Commerce Centre Dr. in Buena Vista Township.
“This project will truly benefit Saginaw County and the Great Lakes Bay Region for years to come,” said Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary. “Saginaw Future worked with Buena Vista Charter Township and the Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! to help provide available building options, worked through permitting issues and assisted with workforce recruitment.”
For more information on job openings, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.
“We are extremely excited to have Amazon in Buena Vista Charter Township and are happy to fill a vacant building in the Commerce Centre," said Buena Vista Superintendent/Manager Torrie McAfee. “With such easy access to I-75, our community is an excellent location for shipping and logistics.”
