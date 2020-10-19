An Amber Alert has been canceled in the search for an abducted 2-year-old child out of Lansing Township.
Police say Phoenix Washington has been found safely.
Right now it's unclear if he was with 26-year-old Phoenix Washington who officials believed had the child.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
