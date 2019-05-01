An amber alert has been issued for 16-year-old Calista Kay Rose.
The teen was last seen in Galesburg in Kalamazoo County at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30.
Rose was wearing a black t-shirt and pink winter coat.
She has black hair and hazel eyes.
Rose may be with 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens.
Chrispens may be driving a gray 2011 Chrysler sedan, Michigan Registration 1MCW51.
If located, call 911, contact the MSP Paw Paw post at 269-657-5551, or call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8722.
