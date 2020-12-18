Michigan State Police issues an Amber Alert for two missing infants.
4-month-old Ah'Meya Mims was last seen wearing a blue polka dot onesie with a white fur snow suit.
1-year-old Ahmaree Bronner-Mims was last seen wearing a peach jacket with a black and white shirt, black pants, and black boots with fur.
Police say, the missing girls are with 18-year-old LeMonte Dujaun Bronner and a 15-year-old girl. They were last seen Thursday, Dec. 17 in Madison Heights traveling in a black sedan, unknown make and model with Ohio or possibly Michigan plates.
The suspect is armed with a .45 caliber handgun. They have ties to the Toledo, Ohio area.
If you have any information, call 911 or Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100.
