An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen last seen at around midnight on March 30.
Officials said Lauryn Sizemore, 16, may be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Eugene Harper.
Lauryn was last seen inside her bedroom, and was noticed missing at around 9:30 a.m.
Harper, 56, is driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata, with a Kentucky temporary tag. He apparently told a friend he was heading to Texas.
Harper’s brother and father live together in the Houston area.
