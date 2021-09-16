An amber alert has been issued for two young girls who went missing in Lansing Thursday night.
Police are searching for three-year-old Lillianna and four-year-old Zymani Reynolds.
They are traveling with 23-year-old Brion James Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Anspach in an older gray or silver SUV. Both men are considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911.
