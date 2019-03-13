An amber alert has been issued after a child was abducted in the upper peninsula.
The alert says 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham may be driving a camo-colored 1986 Ford F-250 pickup with license plate DQQ5813.
He's a white male with glasses, blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 5'8 tall and weighing 165 pounds.
A second white male, John Stygler may be traveling with Cunningham and the child.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says the suspects are armed and dangerous.
The abducted child has been identified as 5-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham.
He's 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen at a home on N. Whitefish Point Rd in Paradise, Michigan.
If you have any information, please call Chippewa County Sheriff Central Dispatch or 911.
