Another poisonous caterpillar has been found in Mid-Michigan.
Bangor Charter Township officials say an American Dagger Caterpillar was recently found in the area.
Officials remind people not to touch them, and both children and adults can be affected by them.
Symptoms include the following: stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.
Yikes! I spotted two of these caterpillars weeks ago. Tried to get them identified using an app, but didn't have any luck. I took pictures of one. Luckily, I didn't touch them.
