The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Flint Section Design Awards recognized some excellent talent in our backyards.
The Design Awards program runs every other year to promote great design and architecture work.
“The AIA is the strongest professional organization designers and architects can belong to and while AIA holds all architects to the highest ethical standards,” said Jeff Ferweda AIA-Flint President. “It advocates for the value of architecture and gives architects the resources they need to do their best work.”
AIA said its work drives positive community change through the power of good design.
Awards are given in five categories and the entries were judged by architects from the AIA Huron Valley Section.
- Best Adaptive Reuse Project Award: Gazall Lewis & Associates for the MCC Culinary Arts Institute
Juror’s comments: “A Successful reuse of existing historic building! The building features a clean and contemporary interior buildout with inviting design and good use of space.”
- Best Historic Preservation Project Award: H2A Architects for Owosso Facades
Juror’s comments: “The façade renovations brings new life and street presence to the main street. The firm was creative and maximized use of funding sources.”
- Best New Building Award: THA Architects Engineers for the Flint Cultural Center Academy
Juror’s comments: “A successful incorporation of new learning styles and techniques expressed through classroom cluster designs and a great connection to existing cultural center. The project showed Innovative use of adaptable and flexible spaces and strongly benefits the local community. The project presents a positive influence on community and children’s opportunities to learning environments by creating a space where students from diverse mix of environments are exposed and interconnected to culturally rich environments.”
- Best Residential Design Award: H2A for the Carson Residence
The vision for an “artsy farmhouse” was successfully accomplished. The home has a clean design on the exterior and a well daylit interior."
- Best Unbuilt Project Award: FUNchitecture, LLC for Joe’s on Jolly: A Neighborhood Grill
“This design features a creative adaptation of an existing warehouse/tire store. The designer paid lots of attention to detail on both interior and exterior but is not overly done. The project’s overall development will provide the “good vibe” atmosphere for which it is setting out to achieve.
While the AIA dates back to 1857, the Flint chapter was established in 1960.
AIA Flint members have volunteered their time and experience to help with planning commissions, zoning and code boards, as well as school and church boards.
They have hosted conferences and architectural tours, held community design charrettes, raised funds for scholarships, housing, and social programs while mentoring, teaching and sharing their knowledge on the built environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.