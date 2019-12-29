A Mid-Michigan American Legion Post is pleading for someone to return their statue after it was snatched just before Christmas.
“We forgive you, just bring it back, that’s all we want is we just want our statue back,” said Don Utt, director of Legion Riders.
Utt and the members of American Legion Post 370 were startled Christmas morning when they noticed a veteran statue was missing from their grounds in Alger.
“It sat out front of our legion with two other statues that are still there and we’d like to get it back,” Utt said.
Utt said in all of his 19 years with the post, they’ve never had anything like this happen.
The members said they simply feel disrespected, especially that somebody could steal from this organization that aims to do so much.
“This organization does a lot for the community, they do a lot of community events in support of everything that happens in the area and support veterans in the area which is one of the primary things that the SAL does,” said Scott Finerty, Sons of the American Legion squadron commander.
Finerty said it’s an unfortunate situation especially since the statue was donated by some of their very own members.
Utt said he just hopes the community of Alger can come together and get the statue back.
“We’d like to have our statue back and God bless all the veterans and their wives and everybody that’s overseas right now that couldn’t be here for Christmas,” Utt said.
If you have any information on the statue’s whereabouts, contact American Legion Post 370 at (989) 836-2660 or message their Facebook page.
