Motorcyclists from across Michigan hit the road to help families of military veterans.
"People are geeked," said Mike Tances Jr. Squadron four first vice commander and road captain.
"They're excited!" said Mark Sutton, communications director of the American Legion Department of Michigan.
American Legion Riders hit the road in Michigan Saturday to start on a journey of about 400 miles across the state. The ride raises money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.
"It's meant to assist descendants of 9/11 service members who have died since 9/11. But it also now helps those veterans who have been disabled and have a rating of 50 percent or more from the us department of veterans’ affairs. So, it goes to their descendants to help them pay for college," Sutton said.
The ride was canceled last year, and people were ready to get back on the road this year.
"You could not believe the itching that has been going on for us to get out and just ride open air and visit our comrades at the post. It means a lot to us to be together," Sutton said.
Riding together to raise money for students who need it.
"It's changing their life. They had a big loss in their life either because their parent was disabled or killed in action or died because of another reason. And that's what we do. We're here to support them," Sutton said.
"That's our purpose. That's the idea behind American Legion Riders. To change people," said Mark Kolatski, director of American Legion Riders Post 4.
