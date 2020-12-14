Frontline healthcare workers across the country are some of the first to receive the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine.
It's a major turning point in the pandemic, offering a light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccine was rolled out on the same day the U.S. surpassed 300,000 deaths from COVID-19.
The first batch of the vaccine shipped out from a Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo on Dec. 13. Shipments are headed for more than 600 sites across all 50 states.
As the first recipients line up for the vaccine, there are questions of the unknown remaining with many across the country.
The COVID-19 vaccine is here and so is the debate: do you think you’ll take it?
"Definitely yes," said Cody Schlott, of Saginaw. "It’s important we have herd immunity. It’s the only way we’ve overcome different viruses in the past, polio, Spanish flu, all of those have come from acquiring herd immunity."
The rush to produce a working vaccine so quickly is leaving plenty of others saying no way or at least on the fence.
"I'm still undecided because I’ve never taken a flu shot and never had the flu, so I'm kind of wary about taking shots and things of that nature," said Tiffany, of Saginaw.
It’s a dilemma when it comes to what’s known as herd immunity. In this case, many doctors say at least 66 percent of people need to get vaccinated to turn the pandemic around.
"The less it is infectious, the weaker it becomes ultimately,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease specialist with CMU Health. “We hope it becomes just like the seasonal flu requiring maybe one dose of vaccine per year."
The herd immunity for COVID-19 is based on what epidemiologists call the reproducibility figure or the speed at which a disease is capable of spreading.
For COVID-19, scientists believe one person with COVID-19 is likely to infect three others.
"So if we protect two of those three, it becomes less of an explosive chain of transmission," Haddad said.
So, one person would likely only infect one other person. This means the positive cases no longer multiply.
If only 50 percent of the populated got vaccinated, Haddad said that would put a significant dent in the pandemic.
"It won’t stop it completely, but it would reduce the chain of transmission," he said.
Haddad plans on taking the vaccine this week.
"I believe it’s safe,” Haddad said. “I would encourage people to think about it and take it because that’s our only weapon right now. Our only effective weapon against the virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.