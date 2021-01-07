The chaos Wednesday at the Capitol is prompting calls for the constitutional removal of President Donald Trump.
"The quickest and most effective way to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The amendment, added to the constitution in 1967, provides a way to transfer power in case the president is unable to complete his duties.
"As to the 25th amendment being invoked, I do not believe that is appropriate at this point," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
Invoking the amendment requires the majority of the cabinet and the vice president.
But it's not as easy as it might sound, invoking it requires an actual, verifiable reason.
"The problem is that, for example, they would have to claim that the president is having mental health problems,” said Saginaw Valley State University Political Science Professor Jesse Donahue. “That is what this rests on. That he is unfit to lead because he's having mental problems."
Donahue says the tricky part with something like mental health is that it's difficult to diagnose.
"I suspect that both of those threats are really intended to encourage president trump to resign from office, or to at the very least change his behavior," said David Jesuit, Central Michigan University Political Science Professor.
Jesuit doesn't believe the cabinet nor vice president pence would be willing to take that step.
The 25th amendment has been used briefly in the past but only when presidents have gone into surgery.
As for impeachment, that requires more time and Trump has less than two weeks left.
"Either way, the fundamental most important duty is just to make sure people are safe for the next two weeks," Donahue said.
