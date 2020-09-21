"I think from the beginning with coronavirus we've had mixed messaging on everything from masks, to whether certain drugs or treatments work, to whether we should be social-distancing or whether lockdowns are needed," said Dr. Celine Gounder.
The doctor from the New York University School of Medicine, talking about confusion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency posted a new guidance Friday and then took it down. The CDC says, that’s because it was only a draft posted in error.
The update included another way the virus can be transferred.
“This virus can be transferred to other people by the air valve route,” Dr. Dennis Cunningham said. “These are small droplets in the air that can stay a while.”
For months, scientists have been saying that this was the case. But Cunningham, an infectious diseases specialist with McLaren downplayed the significance of the change.
“The guidance from the CDC already has hospital workers taking airborne precautions,” he said.
Like wearing N-95 masks.
But for people outside of hospitals who may enjoy a walk in the park or any outdoor activities, there's no need to worry.
“Being outdoors, it’s a bit safer because we have the air moving around.” Cunningham said. “It’s a large area rather than having a small amount of air in a building or room.”
Another change involves testing for the virus.
“The CDC said don’t test people unless they have symptoms,” he said. “CDC is now saying test people if they’ve had an exposure to a positive patient.”
Cunningham believes the update in changes are a result of political pressure and criticism in the academic journal.
But he says there's no reason to panic, as long as the public continues following the recommended safety measures
“Wear a face mask that really makes a huge difference and also wash your hands frequently,” he said. “Soap and water or one of the waterless alcohol gel rubs are perfectly good. Probably the most important is social distancing.”
