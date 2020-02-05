A man has life-threatening injuries after his Amish buggy was struck in a hit-and-run.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was called to S. Bard Road in Beaverton Township at around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Deputies were called to investigate a report of a dead horse blocking the road. A second caller said a smashed Amish buggy and a man had been found near the horse.
Deputies believe the 20-year-old man from the Gladwin area was driving his buggy northbound on S. Bard Road when it was hit from behind by a vehicle that didn’t stop.
The man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Deputies believe they found the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Alger, at a home in Gladwin. He had a denied and revoked drivers license, according to officials.
The suspect’s name has not been released, pending criminal charges.
