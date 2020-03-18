Amtrak Midwest Services changes and modifies schedules for trains in Wisconsin and Michigan that are traveling to Chicago.
The company announced that effective Thursday, March 19, some Amtrak Midwest network service modifications are in place due to reduced travel demand.
The following trains are affected:
- Chicago-Milwaukee Hiawatha corridor service reduced to four daily roundtrips. Friday evening Hiawatha Train 343 also temporarily suspended.
- Chicago-Detroit-Pontiac Wolverine corridor service reduced to two daily roundtrips.
- Chicago-Holland-Grand Rapids Pere Marquette daily roundtrips suspended. Amtrak Thruway Bus connections to and from Grand Rapids are available daily via Kalamazoo.
- No changes to Chicago-East Lansing-Port Huron Blue Water roundtrips or Kansas City-Jefferson City-St. Louis Missouri River Runner corridor services.
- Some Amtrak Thruway Bus routes will have service modifications.
Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on www.amtrak.com or its smartphone apps before departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.
To be notified of service disruptions, follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter.
