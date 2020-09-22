Central Michigan University has introduced Amy Folan As the new Director of Athletics.
Folan joins CMU from the University of Texas at Austin, where she served as executive senior associate athletics director since 2012. In her current role, Folan oversees the Longhorn Foundation, the fundraising arm of Texas Athletics, and the Texas Athletics ticket office. In addition, she supports the Texas athletics director with special projects and strategic initiatives, including various daily business operations.
"I am thrilled to welcome Amy Folan to Central Michigan University and the Mount Pleasant community," Davies said. "Our goal was to find a person who would continue, if not steepen, our upward trajectory. Amy's past accomplishments and proven leadership skills will have an immediate and positive impact."
Davies said Folan has the ability to tackle tough issues and turn them around.
"Amy is a well-respected leader and will be an outstanding representative of CMU Athletics, our student-athletes and our entire university community," Davies said. "An incredible passion for student-athletes, combined with her experience and leadership in fundraising and compliance, positioned her as the best fit to take our athletics program to the next level."
Folan, who succeeds Michael Alford, will officially begin with CMU Athletics Oct. 5. Rachel Blunt has served as the interim director of athletics since Aug. 31.
"I am honored to be joining the CMU Chippewa family," Folan said. "Central Michigan is a tradition-rich program with an incredible record of success, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, university and surrounding communities, fans and supporters to build on the CMU tradition of excellence and continue to raise the bar.
Folan holds a bachelor's degree in communication sciences from the University of Connecticut, where she also was a member of the women's soccer team. She also has a master's degree in sport management from the University of Georgia.
Folan and her husband, Joseph, have two children, Anelio and Giada.
