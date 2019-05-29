The Capitol Theatre in Flint hosts Amy Grant on September 27.
The renowned performer brings her unique blend of contemporary Christian and Pop music to the theatre.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with tickets ranging from $34.50 to $84.40.
The event is for people of all ages.
Tickets go on sale May 31.
