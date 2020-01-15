Andrew Eugene Green, 40, has been reported missing from Pontiac.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating Green.
Green was last seen on foot in the city of Pontiac carrying a duffel bag. He was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13.
Green's family said he has a history of schizophrenia, the sheriff's office.
Green is 5'11" and 250 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hat, gray neck warmer, white T-shirt, khaki pants, and burgundy shoes.
Green has a tattoo of the word "scantless" on his abdomen, a Wile E. Coyote on his left arm, and an old English-style G on the inside of his left arm.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.