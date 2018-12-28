A staple restaurant in Flint's community closed its doors for good.
Owner Tim Stanek and his wife took over the restaurant, located at 1816 Davison Road, in Nov. 2017.
They say the old owner mislead them about the financial viability of the business.
Despite that, the couple tried to make it work for the employees and community.
Unfortunately, they ultimately had to close the restaurant.
Stanek said the employees were offered secure jobs at the Angelo's Coney Island in Grand Blanc.
