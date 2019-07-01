An animal control complaint sparked an investigation into a suspicious death.
Mt. Pleasant Police were sent to an animal control complaint at 10:12 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
That’s when officers discovered that a resident of the home was dead.
Names and specific location information is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified, according to police.
Investigators do say there is no risk to the public.
