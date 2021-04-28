A dog was rescued from a mid-Michigan island after being abandoned.
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control and deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were able to rescue the trapped dog from Green Point Island on April 28 after a fisherman reported it, according to Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.
It is unclear how the dog ended up on the island, but Kanicki said the dog would not have been able to swim there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.