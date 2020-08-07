44 dogs. Two homes. One day.
And a long one at that for these Saginaw County Animal Care and Control members investigating a potential animal cruelty case.
“We have what appears to be three mama dogs and three litters of puppies,” said Bonnie Kanicki, SCACC director. “They are unsocialized and full of fleas. Had the results of not having been cared for for an extensive amount of time. Although, they don’t appear to be neglected by starvation.”
Kanicki says they received a tip of dogs living in a vacant house in the Saginaw area inside they found 18 dogs as well as a deceased dog and cat.
They learned of a second home, executed another search warrant and found 26 more dogs living with the owner.
The animals were seized, and an investigation was launched.
Because charges have not been filed yet, Kanicki is not releasing the location or images of the dogs.
“It appears people at one point were well-intended and got in over their head,” she said. “And they couldn’t make those hard decisions to decide how many animals they could rightfully care for. And it got out of control.”
The deceased dog and cat they found in that first home are going to be sent to the MSU lab to see if they can figure out just how those animals died.
“It is our intent to bring the report to the prosecutor’s office to have them review it for potential charges for animal cruelty,” Kanicki said.
As for the other 44 dogs, they’re being treated medically and being socialized.
Humane societies across Mid-Michigan will be taking some of the dogs on once they’re healthy and cleared by the vet.
