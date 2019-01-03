A Lapeer County man has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty.
One of the dogs he is accused of harming needs help.
The puppy, named Princess, is one of 10 dogs rescued from the 78-year-old man.
Police say Ray Hershel Tallent threw Princess from a moving vehicle, breaking her leg.
When officers arrived, he shot and killed two of his other dogs before police were able to arrest him.
Nine of the puppies have already been adopted, but Princess hasn’t been so lucky because of her injury.
“She was left behind because of her injuries, but she didn’t do much complaining,” said Dave Eady, director of Lapeer County Animal Control.
Eady said Princess’ condition didn’t stop them from trying to get her into a good home.
The animal control shelter used most of its medical budget to get her into surgery on Thursday and are awaiting the results.
“It appears after talking to the vet that they are going to be able to save the dog’s leg which is good. We thought it was a possibility that it was going to be amputated,” Eady said.
Because of her operation, Princess will have to stay at the shelter for a while to heal up.
Without additional funding for their budget, Eady says he was concerned for the shelter’s remaining animals. Some of that concern has been lifted by the community which helped to raise half of the $3,200 goal for the surgery.
“The donations that have come in are certainly going to be a big help to us and are greatly appreciated by not only us but our county administrators and all of that. So thank you to everybody that’s helped. We greatly appreciate you,” Eady said.
If you are a pet owner and can’t take care of your cat or dog, Eady says to leave them with animal control.
“We’re here for that and we can help, and if we can’t we can probably put you in touch with somebody that can,” Eady said.
The Lapeer County Animal Control is still accepting donations for its budget. The donations can be dropped off at the shelter in Lapeer.
