A symbol of freedom is becoming a controversial element of a local town’s Fourth of July celebrations.
“The purpose of the fireworks is to celebrate Independence Day, and I understand that. However, sometimes, entertainment becomes more important than living beings,” said Kelley Labonty, director of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group.
Labonty said the very symbol of American freedom, the bald eagle, is at risk this holiday season as local residents plan a fireworks display. She said an eagle nest is sitting in the trees near a Lapeer County lake.
“There’s a nest of bald eagles. It’s a successful nest. They’re a mating pair with some eaglets, and they only have one to three babies per year. And so they’re nesting there. And we’re well aware of that fact,” Labonty said.
Labonty said the nest and fireworks show planned for this weekend are on Nepessing Lake in Lapeer County’s Elba Township. She said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends avoiding loud noises within half-mile to one mile of an active nest. That is why Labonty is asking residents postpone the fireworks until after July 31 so the birds have a better chance of survival.
TV5 reached out to the resident planning the fireworks display but have not heard back.
“It’s really an honor to have them. And I’m hoping that they realize that, and we don’t just go ahead with the show and hope for the best and end up with dead birds or injuries, you know,” Labonty said.
The fireworks show on Nepessing Lake is planned for Saturday, July 3.
