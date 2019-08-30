A Mid-Michigan animal hospital had two bats test positive for rabies in the last couple of weeks.
Bay Animal Hospital made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday. The hospital is located in Essexville.
The hospital has a couple bats still out for testing.
Bats and skunks are the most common carriers of rabies in the state, but the disease can affect any warm-blooded animal, the hospital said.
Rabies is 100 percent fatal in animals and humans once symptoms show up, the hospital said.
Bay Animal Hospital recommends the following steps:
Get your pet's Rabies vaccination updated, if they are overdue.
Call the DNR (989-684-9141) or The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center (989-894-06790) if you see an animal acting strangely.
If you find a dead bat in your house, do NOT dispose of it. Please call Bay Animal Hospital (989-893-4549), or another veterinarian, or The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center for direction on what you should do. Many times that bat will need to be sent in for testing.
If you have a live bat in your house, be careful not to get bit.
If there is a possibility that you have been exposed to a bat, contact your physician, about what to do for yourself and your veterinarian about your pet.
Call a local pest control service if you know you may have a bat colony in your home.
