Veterinarian clinics and animal hospitals across the country are packed with pets.
Residents who try to book an appointment, even for emergencies, have waited days or even weeks.
An increase in pandemic pets without an increase in veterinarians is putting animal hospitals across the country in tough positions.
Jack Hertell is the owner of the M-20 Animal Hospital in Midland.
"I could easily take two full time veterinarians and keep them busy 100 percent without any issues," Hertell said. "We used to have available appointments same day on a regular basis and now we're currently booked out a month."
As TV-5 called around, we received the same message over and over, too busy to do anything but see pets.
"Couple reasons: one, a lack of vets. Both nationwide and bringing vets into the specific area. There's so much demand with more pets and we're not churning out more vets in vet school," Hertell said.
With M-20's increase in patients, they have converted the lobby into a staging area for animals. That is why Hertell is working out of their future offices.
The hospital is so full, they bought another building and will move in the next couple months. It is more than quadruple the size of the previous space.
"We've increased our support staff immensely. We've added reception, we've added technicians, with the idea that they can offload some of the work that the doctors do," Hertell said.
The staff has given up lunches and blocked off appointments just in case for emergencies.
"We've had numerous clients say that they've called for 50 miles and cannot find a vet who can get them in," Hertell said.
If Hertell can get his two more vets, he will add six or seven more techs to the mix too.
