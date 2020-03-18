The Animal Medical Center in Midland is closing its doors for the time being, after one of their doctors was tested for COVID-19.
The center said at the suggestion of the State of Michigan, they are closing until the test results are back, and it may take up to two weeks before they can return.
Until a decision is made, they are closed until March 23.
The office is open until 5 p.m. on March 18 to pick up medication and food, but they are not seeing any patients.
