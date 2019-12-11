Animal rescues are concerned with new practices at the Genesee County Animal Control.
"If you look around, you’ll notice that most rescues are telling people that they’re full and they can’t take on any dogs right now, so where are the dogs to go?” Bill Heatley asked.
As the founder of Streetheart Animal Rescue Heatley has some serious concerns for the animals in Genesee County.
Heatley says Streethearts is one of the only afterhours rescues that law enforcement can rely on to pick up strays, especially in the cold winter months.
But he says the Genesee County Animal Control recently told his organization that they were no longer allowed to drop off strays after business hours and that law enforcement was no longer allowed to help.
"They are not to assist us with dogs or cats and get them into that building after hours," Heatley said.
Heatley says his organization works around the clock to help get stray animals of the streets, not only protecting people but saving many animals lives.
“The animal is not getting shot, hit by a car, grabbed up in a fighting ring in somebody’s basement, it goes on and on. So, it’s a win-win situation for everybody if we cooperate.
Heatley says he is trying to encourage the Board of Commissioners to reverse the action.
We have reached out to Paul Wallace, the director of the Genesee County Animal Control and he says at this time he us not commenting on the topic.
Heatley says his organization will continue to operate but things are going to be a lot more complicated.
"It’s very difficult because we’re foster based,” Heatley said. “We don’t have a building like the county does, we rely on people in the goodness of their hearts.”
