An animal rescue in Detroit is offering a $1,000 reward after a dog was found with burns all over her body.
Tuesday night, Animal Resource Funding Foundation look in a dog with signs of severe abuse.
The dog, which the rescue named Destiny, was found in the City of Ecorse. She was covered in burns from either cigarettes, firecrackers or chemicals, the rescue said.
According to ARFF, all of Destiny’s teeth are broken, thought to be from trying to chew through chains.
The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
If you have information call Ecorse Police at (313) 381-0900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.