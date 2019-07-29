The Amazing Grace Animal Rescue in Saginaw County's Kochville Township is looking for homes for several kittens.
Director Shawna Guiett said the shelter has about 325 animals right now, several of which are kittens.
The shelter receives a lot of kittens every summer, but Guiett said this is the worst summer they have had since opening nine years ago.
She said people keep finding litters of kittens and bringing them in to the rescue.
The rescue took in more than 20 kittens in one day recently, Guiett said.
