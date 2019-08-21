Dog walker
Source: Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center

Are you looking to amp up your exercise routine?

If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is looking for dog walkers to help socialize and train their shelter animals.

The position is volunteer-based.

If you are interested, call the shelter at 989-894-0679.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, the shelter said.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.