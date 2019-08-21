Are you looking to amp up your exercise routine?
If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you.
The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is looking for dog walkers to help socialize and train their shelter animals.
The position is volunteer-based.
If you are interested, call the shelter at 989-894-0679.
Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, the shelter said.
