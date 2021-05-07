The drop-offs of tail-wagging, former furry family members have been increasing in Bay County compared to this time last year.
“In the shelter itself, we’ve had 32 more dogs physically here, but we also have a waitlist of 14 dogs to come into the shelter because we don’t have any more kennels at the moment,” said Craig Goulet, director of the Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center.
Animals taken in during the pandemic are now losing their homes as the families who took them in are losing theirs.
“Within a half-hour, we received four phone calls with people that were being evicted over the weekend and this was on a Friday,” Goulet said.
Pandemic puppy and cat adoptions were initially through the roof but now the exact opposite is happening. Animal rescues in Saginaw County are also seeing growing numbers of dogs and cats being returned and filling them to capacity.
Many people who took animals in to fight the loneliness of lockdown are forced into giving them back after being beaten by the pandemic or they’re returning to a workplace after a year working from home.
As Michigan reopens, the window of opportunity to care for the adoptees closes. It’s putting a financial strain on rescues as they need food and donations. Ironically what would help is another mass adoption but for love not loneliness.
“We heard from several adopters ‘I’m home more,” and that seemed to be a deciding factor to either get a puppy or something like that because they knew they’d be home for a period of time,” Goulet said.
Shelters across America are seeing the same, adoptions have slowed and there are plenty of animals available for new families.
The shelters are asking anyone who would like to surrender an adopted animal to plan ahead by giving them as much time as possible.
