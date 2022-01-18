Animal shelters across the country have been flooded with donations in honor of Betty White's birthday.
Fans took part in the "Betty White challenge" by donating $5 to their local shelter in honor of the animal-loving star's 100th birthday.
Local animal shelters say they are thankful for the hundreds of mid-Michiganders who took part in the challenge.
"Our shelter residents have received an abundance of supplies,” said Bonnie Kanicki. "Blankets, and Milkbones, and Nylabones, and toys."
Kanicki, the Director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, has seen an uptick in donations thanks to the challenge.
Betty White was an animal lover and had a passion for helping rescue organizations. White, would've been 100 Monday, is being honored by her fans with donations to animal shelters.
"It warms my heart to know that there are so many people out there, one, that cared so much about betty white, but also responded to the challenge to help out our community animals that are a little less fortunate,” said Renea Kennedy, the deputy director of Genesee County Animal Control.
They've received $7500 in White's name so far.
"We can use this money for enrichment, we can use this for outreach and education. To help the community that they don't want to lose their animals, but they just need a little assistance. It will help with extreme medical costs,” Kennedy said.
Donations are also pouring in to the Humane society of Midland County.
"We put up a Facebook goal of $5000 when we started the Betty White challenge. And thought that was maybe a little too lofty. But we have raised just over $12,000 in donations,” Shelter Director Beth Wellman said.
Wellman says there are other ways to help too.
"People can bring in old collars and leashes that their pet outgrew. You can donate your time. You can share stories and information on social media, everything helps to attain that same goal,” Wellman said.
A goal that White cared about deeply. The inspiration behind a nationwide movement to help your hometown animals.
"Our animals are going to benefit in honor of her legacy. It's pretty amazing,” Kanicki said.
