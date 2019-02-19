Multiple crews were called to an early morning barn in Montrose Township.
The fire was reported at around 5:20 a.m. in the 10000 block of Farrand Road.
TV5 crews on the scene report some livestock, including horses, were killed, and others were burned in the fire.
It's unclear what kind of animals, or how many were killed.
We are working to bring you more information.
